National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) releasing to 4k Blu-ray



Classic comedy National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) starring John Belushi is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The combo edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code.

Animal House is presented in 2160p with HDR10 at 1.85:1 widescreen aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include The Yearbook: An Animal House Reunion, Where Are They Now: A Delta Alumni Update, Scene It?Animal House Games, and more.

National Lampoon's Animal House 4k Blu-ray combo edition is priced $29.98.



A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is also releasing on May 18, 2021. Price: $22.99