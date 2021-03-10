Home Blu-ray Disc Justice Society: World War II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray &...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Justice Society: World War II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

By hdreport
0

Justice Society- World War II 4k Blu-ray 2upDC Universe animated feature film “Justice Society: World War II” will be releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital SD/HD/UHD on May 11, 2021.

The direct to video movie is the 41st film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies, focusing on Flash (Armen Taylor) who ends up in World War II where he meets Golden Age superhero team Justice Society of America (JSA).

The film was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, and distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

“Justice Society: World War II” is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99), 4k Blu-ray $26.99 (List: $39.99) and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon


Justice Society- World War II Blu-ray Justice Society- World War II Blu-ray

Related Articles:

Previous articleNHL Center Ice Offering Free Preview
Next articleUniversal Classic ‘The Sting’ releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Universal Classic ‘The Sting’ releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc

Jeff Chabot - 0
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing George Roy Hill's classic The Sting (1973) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on...
Read more
DIRECTV

NHL Center Ice Offering Free Preview

contributor - 0
The NHL's 'NHL Center Ice' package is currently being offered free through several providers. The free preview starts today, Mar. 10 and runs through...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions

hdreport - 0
Season One of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is releasing to Blu-ray Disc in both standard and collectible SteelBook editions on May...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Universal Classic ‘The Sting’ releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing George Roy Hill's classic The Sting (1973) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code on...
Read more

Justice Society: World War II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
DC Universe animated feature film "Justice Society: World War II" will be releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital SD/HD/UHD on May 11, 2021. The...
Read more

NHL Center Ice Offering Free Preview

DIRECTV contributor - 0
The NHL's 'NHL Center Ice' package is currently being offered free through several providers. The free preview starts today, Mar. 10 and runs through...
Read more

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One releasing to Blu-ray & SteelBook 2-Disc Editions

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Season One of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is releasing to Blu-ray Disc in both standard and collectible SteelBook editions on May...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved