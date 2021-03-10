Justice Society: World War II Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

DC Universe animated feature film “Justice Society: World War II” will be releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital SD/HD/UHD on May 11, 2021.

The direct to video movie is the 41st film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies, focusing on Flash (Armen Taylor) who ends up in World War II where he meets Golden Age superhero team Justice Society of America (JSA).

The film was produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, and distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

“Justice Society: World War II” is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99), 4k Blu-ray $26.99 (List: $39.99) and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon





