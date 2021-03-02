Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” directed by Emmett Malloy, comedy/drama “Moxie” from Director Amy Poehler, and family comedy “Yes Day” starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez.
Among the new series premiering this month is the 3-part documentary series “Murder Among the Mormons,” the first season of the animated series “Pacific Rim: The Black,” Season 3 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” and Season 5 of the hit reality competition “Nailed It!.”
New Movies & Shows on Netflix, March, 2021
March 1, 2021
- Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Film)
March 3, 2021
- Moxie (Film)
- Murder Among the Mormons (3-part Documentary Series)
March 4, 2021
- Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)
March 5, 2021
- Sentinelle (Film)
March 8, 2021
- Bombay Rose (Film)
March 10, 2021
- Dealer (Season 1)
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)
- Marriage or Mortgage
March 12, 2021
- Yes Day (Film)
- Paper Lives (Film)
- The One (Season 1)
March 16, 2021
- RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Special)
March 17, 2021
- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Film)
March 18, 2021
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Special)
- Get the Goat “Cabras da Peste” (Film)
March 19, 2021
- Sky Rojo (Season 1)
- Country Comfort (Season 1)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3)
March 25, 2021
- Secret Magic Control Agency
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
March 26, 2021
- A Week Away (Film)
- Pagglait (Film)
- The Irregulars (Season 1)
- Nailed It! (Season 5)
