Netflix: New Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2021

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix during the month of March, 2021! Among new Netflix Original Films are titles such as the documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” directed by Emmett Malloy, comedy/drama “Moxie” from Director Amy Poehler, and family comedy “Yes Day” starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez.

Among the new series premiering this month is the 3-part documentary series “Murder Among the Mormons,” the first season of the animated series “Pacific Rim: The Black,” Season 3 of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” and Season 5 of the hit reality competition “Nailed It!.”

New Movies & Shows on Netflix, March, 2021

March 1, 2021

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Film)

March 3, 2021

Moxie (Film)

Murder Among the Mormons (3-part Documentary Series)

March 4, 2021

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1)

March 5, 2021

Sentinelle (Film)

March 8, 2021

Bombay Rose (Film)

March 10, 2021

Dealer (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Marriage or Mortgage

March 12, 2021

Yes Day (Film)

Paper Lives (Film)

The One (Season 1)

March 16, 2021

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Special)

March 17, 2021

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Film)

March 18, 2021

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Special)

Get the Goat “Cabras da Peste” (Film)

March 19, 2021

Sky Rojo (Season 1)

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3)

March 25, 2021

Secret Magic Control Agency

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

March 26, 2021

A Week Away (Film)

Pagglait (Film)

The Irregulars (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 5)

Get more Netflix news or view a list of 4k movies and shows on Netflix.