Sony Pictures to distribute Lionsgate Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays & DVDs

Here’s some good news for home theater enthusiasts, collectors of discs and “physical” home media. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Lionsgate have come to a multi-year agreement in which Sony will distribute Lionsgate physical media including Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, and DVDs.

This includes markets in the United States and Canada.

“By working together, we can identify and leverage efficiencies in the supply chain that will benefit not only our respective studios, but also retailers, and ultimately, the millions of consumers who enjoy Sony Pictures and Lionsgate feature films and TV programs in the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats,” Jason Spivak, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

“This collaboration makes both our businesses even stronger, and our new agreement enhances our ability to serve the retail community and consumers with innovation, adaptability and strong content slates in the years to come,” said Ron Schwartz, President, Worldwide Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

At a time when retailers are clearing disc shelves, this agreement gives hope to those who believe physical media still provides the best viewing experience, as well as allows collectors to own physical copies of the films or TV series purchased.