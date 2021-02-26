Sony Pictures to distribute Lionsgate Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays & DVDs

Here’s some good news for home theater enthusiasts, collectors of discs and “physical” home media. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Lionsgate have come to a multi-year agreement in which Sony will distribute Lionsgate physical media including Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, and DVDs.
This includes markets in the United States and Canada.
“By working together, we can identify and leverage efficiencies in the supply chain that will benefit not only our respective studios, but also retailers, and ultimately, the millions of consumers who enjoy Sony Pictures and Lionsgate feature films and TV programs in the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats,” Jason Spivak, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
“This collaboration makes both our businesses even stronger, and our new agreement enhances our ability to serve the retail community and consumers with innovation, adaptability and strong content slates in the years to come,” said Ron Schwartz, President, Worldwide Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group
At a time when retailers are clearing disc shelves, this agreement gives hope to those who believe physical media still provides the best viewing experience, as well as allows collectors to own physical copies of the films or TV series purchased.
Sony Pictures and Lionsgate Team Up on New Multi-Year Physical Home Entertainment Distribution Agreement
CULVER CITY, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Inc. (“SPHE”) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced a multi-year agreement in which SPHE will handle distribution services for Lionsgate’s physical home entertainment releases in the United States and Canada. Lionsgate will continue to maintain its own independent sales and marketing teams while leveraging SPHE’s best-in-class supply chain and distribution services. The agreement was jointly announced by Jason Spivak, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Ron Schwartz, President, Worldwide Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
“We’re excited to embark on this new relationship with Lionsgate in physical home entertainment,” said Spivak. “By working together, we can identify and leverage efficiencies in the supply chain that will benefit not only our respective studios, but also retailers, and ultimately, the millions of consumers who enjoy Sony Pictures and Lionsgate feature films and TV programs in the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD formats.”
“We’re pleased to be working with Sony Pictures, a respected world-class distributor who shares our philosophical commitment to the customer,” said Schwartz. “This collaboration makes both our businesses even stronger, and our new agreement enhances our ability to serve the retail community and consumers with innovation, adaptability and strong content slates in the years to come.”
SPHE will begin distributing Lionsgate physical home entertainment properties in July.