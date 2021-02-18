Home Deals The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)
DealsNews

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)

By DealFinder
0

Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player UB820 angleWant to upgrade your home theater to play 4k Blu-rays? The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) is selling for $396.26 on Amazon. That’s 21% less than the list price of $499!

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details and order the DP-UB820 while at this price.

Related Articles:

Previous articleKing Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Next articleYouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

YouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads

contributor - 0
In a blog post, YouTube's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan discussed the newest innovations in video offerings, both in served and user generated. One of...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

hdreport - 0
Shout! Factory is releasing a Collector's Edition of the 1976 film King Kong on Region A Blu-ray. The edition arrives on May 11, 2021. King...
Read more
Digital HD

Monster Hunter Released Early To Digital HD & 4k UHD

hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures' Monster Hunter (2020) has been released early for digital purchase, two weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD disc formats,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

YouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads

4k contributor - 0
In a blog post, YouTube's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan discussed the newest innovations in video offerings, both in served and user generated. One of...
Read more

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)

Deals DealFinder - 0
Want to upgrade your home theater to play 4k Blu-rays? The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) is...
Read more

King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Shout! Factory is releasing a Collector's Edition of the 1976 film King Kong on Region A Blu-ray. The edition arrives on May 11, 2021. King...
Read more

Monster Hunter Released Early To Digital HD & 4k UHD

Digital HD hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures' Monster Hunter (2020) has been released early for digital purchase, two weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD disc formats,...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved