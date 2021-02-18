The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)

Want to upgrade your home theater to play 4k Blu-rays? The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) is selling for $396.26 on Amazon. That’s 21% less than the list price of $499!

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player supports just about everything you need for a cutting edge home theater including playback of true 4k resolution through 4k Blu-rays and streaming services via apps, 3D compatibility with 3D TVs, and HDR via HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and even HDR10+.

Jump over to Amazon to get more details and order the DP-UB820 while at this price.