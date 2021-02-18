Home 4k YouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads
4kNewsStreamingYouTube TV

YouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads

By contributor
0

YouTube TV logoIn a blog post, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan discussed the newest innovations in video offerings, both in served and user generated.

One of the talking points was about expanding YouTube to television sets, with YouTube TV boasting 3 million paid subscribers and over 85 networks to choose from.

More interesting, YouTube TV will soon feature an add-on option to stream or download shows in 4k. The add-on will also allow “unlimited concurrent streams at home.” Pair those features with the unlimited DVR that is standard with YouTube TV and you’ve got a fairly robust platform.

Now, in the blog post Mohan refers only to “shows” and not to movies. This could mean the 4k download feature will not be extended to films, as distribution agreements with studios may not allow downloads of movies. Or, maybe the word “show” was just used to describe any type of content? We’ll be finding out soon.

“While the majority of YouTube videos are watched on mobile, our fastest area of growth is the TV. That’s why we’ve brought that same spirit of YouTube’s experience to TV content with YouTube TV.”

Mohan also mentioned how YouTube now supports a wide range of formats that include SD, HD, 4K, VR, HDR, and live video on just about any internet-connected device including desktops, mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles, TVs, and VR headsets to name several.

“During a year when so many of us stayed home, channels like AirPano VR allowed us to experience the wonders of the world in immersive new ways. Later this year, we’ll launch a redesign of the YouTube VR app homepage to improve navigation, accessibility, and search functionality.”

Source: YouTube Blog

Related Articles:

Previous articleThe Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Deals

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)

DealFinder - 0
Want to upgrade your home theater to play 4k Blu-rays? The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) is...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

hdreport - 0
Shout! Factory is releasing a Collector's Edition of the 1976 film King Kong on Region A Blu-ray. The edition arrives on May 11, 2021. King...
Read more
Digital HD

Monster Hunter Released Early To Digital HD & 4k UHD

hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures' Monster Hunter (2020) has been released early for digital purchase, two weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD disc formats,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

YouTube TV to offer 4k Streams & Downloads

4k contributor - 0
In a blog post, YouTube's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan discussed the newest innovations in video offerings, both in served and user generated. One of...
Read more

The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player is $396 (List: $499)

Deals DealFinder - 0
Want to upgrade your home theater to play 4k Blu-rays? The Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray player (the model we ranked Best of 2020) is...
Read more

King Kong (1976) Releasing to Region A Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Shout! Factory is releasing a Collector's Edition of the 1976 film King Kong on Region A Blu-ray. The edition arrives on May 11, 2021. King...
Read more

Monster Hunter Released Early To Digital HD & 4k UHD

Digital HD hdreport - 0
Sony Pictures' Monster Hunter (2020) has been released early for digital purchase, two weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD disc formats,...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved