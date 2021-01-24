What Channel & Time is the Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship?

The AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs starts at 6:40 PM Eastern Time on Jan. 24, 2021. You can find the game on CBS and CBS HD.

CBS HD can be found on AT&T U-verse Ch. 1002, Charter Spectrum HD Ch. 2, Comcast XFINITY TV HD Ch. 809, Cox Ch. 1005, DirecTV Ch. 5, DISH Ch. 2, Time Warner / Spectrum HD Ch. 2, Verizon FiOS HD Ch. 502. (Local channels may vary depending on market.)

Streaming is also provided through various services and apps including the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps, Hulu + Hulu Live TV, Locast TV (free local broadcasts), fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (although some restrictions and local blackouts may apply).

Live audio is availble on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, and Sirius XM.