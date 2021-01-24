Home Channel News What Channel & Time is the Bucs vs. Packers NFC Championship?
What Channel & Time is the Bucs vs. Packers NFC Championship?

nfl-nfc-championship-2021The NFL Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers starts at 3:05 PM Eastern Time on Jan. 24, 2021. You can find the game on FOX and FOX HD.

FOX HD can be found on AT&T U-verse Ch. 1011, Charter Spectrum Ch. 11, Comcast XFINITY TV Ch. 805, Cox Ch. 1010, DirecTV Ch. 10, DISH Ch. 11, Time Warner / Spectrum Ch. 709 and Verizon Ch. 505. (Local channels may vary depending on market.)

Streaming is also provided through various services and apps including the NFL app, Fox Sports Go app, Hulu + Hulu Live TV, Locast TV (free local broadcasts), fuboTV, Yahoo! Sports, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (although some restrictions and local blackouts may apply).

Live audio is availble on NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, and Sirius XM.

