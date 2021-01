DirecTV is currently offering a free preview of NBA League Pass from Monday, January 18 through Sunday, January 24.

The premium sports add-on can be found on DirecTV channels 750-768.

Upcoming games on Wednesday, Jan. 20 include the Nets vs. the Cavs at 7:00 PM ET, Mavs vs. the Pacers at 7:00 PM ET, and Kings vs. Clippers at 10:00 PM ET among the 8 matchups scheduled.

The Celtics vs. the 76ers at 7:00 PM ET and Suns vs. Rockets at 9:30 PM ET games on Weds. are being broadcast by ESPN.