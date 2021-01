Universal Pictures’ News of the World directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD.

The film opened to theaters on December 25, 2020 and will be available in digital formats On Demand starting Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

News of the World is expected to release for purchase on disc formats starting March 23, 2021. The film on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and on 4k Blu-ray $36.99 (List: $44.99). Buy on Amazon