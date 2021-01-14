Home News YouTube TV Drops NESN & Bruins Season Opener
NewsStreamingYouTube TV

YouTube TV Drops NESN & Bruins Season Opener

By contributor
0

The NHL season opener for the Boston Bruins versus the New Jersey Devils won’t be available to YouTube TV subscribers as the “cord-cutting” streaming service has dropped NESN.

That could also mean no future Boston Red Sox games as NESN says there are “no ongoing discussions with YouTube TV for carriage at this time.”

YouTube TV also dropped over 20 regional sports networks across the country.

“We offered our most favorable rates and terms last September, and received no offer in return,” NESN told their subscribers on Wednesday.

For its part, YouTube TV says they are “still open to making a deal that benefits all of our subscribers.”

Cord-cutters can still get NESN and Boston Bruins games on streaming services FubuTV and AT&T TV.

Related Articles:

Previous articleAT&T TV Absorbs ‘Now’ Customers, Drops Long Term Contracts
Next articleNews of the World up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

News of the World up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

contributor - 0
Universal Pictures' News of the World directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and...
Read more
AT&T TV

AT&T TV Absorbs ‘Now’ Customers, Drops Long Term Contracts

contributor - 0
AT&T's former streaming television service AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) has stopped taking new customers and is instead directing existing customers to AT&T...
Read more
Netflix

Netflix To Premiere At Least One Movie Per Week

contributor - 0
Netflix today announced at least one movie per week during 2021. And, considering most new original series and films are presented in 4k the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

News of the World up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
Universal Pictures' News of the World directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and...
Read more

YouTube TV Drops NESN & Bruins Season Opener

News contributor - 0
The NHL season opener for the Boston Bruins versus the New Jersey Devils won't be available to YouTube TV subscribers as the "cord-cutting" streaming...
Read more

AT&T TV Absorbs ‘Now’ Customers, Drops Long Term Contracts

AT&T TV contributor - 0
AT&T's former streaming television service AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) has stopped taking new customers and is instead directing existing customers to AT&T...
Read more

Netflix To Premiere At Least One Movie Per Week

Netflix contributor - 0
Netflix today announced at least one movie per week during 2021. And, considering most new original series and films are presented in 4k the...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved