YouTube TV Drops NESN & Bruins Season Opener

The NHL season opener for the Boston Bruins versus the New Jersey Devils won’t be available to YouTube TV subscribers as the “cord-cutting” streaming service has dropped NESN.

That could also mean no future Boston Red Sox games as NESN says there are “no ongoing discussions with YouTube TV for carriage at this time.”

YouTube TV also dropped over 20 regional sports networks across the country.

“We offered our most favorable rates and terms last September, and received no offer in return,” NESN told their subscribers on Wednesday.

For its part, YouTube TV says they are “still open to making a deal that benefits all of our subscribers.”

Cord-cutters can still get NESN and Boston Bruins games on streaming services FubuTV and AT&T TV.