Netflix To Premiere At Least One Movie Per Week

Netflix today announced at least one movie per week during 2021. And, considering most new original series and films are presented in 4k the new titles are likely to also be available to stream in Ultra HD, with or without HDR, and possibly Dolby Atmos audio. (Read How To Stream 4k/HDR & How To Get Dolby Atmos on Netflix.)
Among the new titles are films by Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Zack Snyder (Wonder Woman), Nora Fingscheidt (System Crasher), and Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven).
Just some of the actors starring in the new films include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer.
Slate of 2021 Netflix Films
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM
