Netflix To Premiere At Least One Movie Per Week

Netflix today announced at least one movie per week during 2021. And, considering most new original series and films are presented in 4k the new titles are likely to also be available to stream in Ultra HD, with or without HDR, and possibly Dolby Atmos audio. (Read How To Stream 4k/HDR & How To Get Dolby Atmos on Netflix.)

Among the new titles are films by Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) and Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Zack Snyder (Wonder Woman), Nora Fingscheidt (System Crasher), and Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven).

Just some of the actors starring in the new films include Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington and Octavia Spencer.

Slate of 2021 Netflix Films

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM

