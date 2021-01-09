Upcoming 4k Live Sports Broadcasts on Comcast Xfinity X1

Comcast is one of the few service providers that offer live sports in 4k Ultra HD (see a list of 4k channels here). This month you can watch the NFL Wild Card game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, the Ohio State vs. Alabama National Championship Game, English Premiere League matches, and plenty of college basketball games on Xfinity X1.

Comcast Xfinity X1 4k Live Sports Schedule (January – March, 2021)

NFL Playoff Games

1/9 Rams vs. Seahawks (4:30pm ET, FOX)

College Football Schedule 1/11 National Championship Game: Ohio State vs. Alabama (8:00pm ET, ESPN) (*Note: the 4K presentation will be the Sky cam with natural sound only (no color commentary))



English Premier League Schedule

1/13 Aston Villa vs. Tottenham (3:15pm ET, NBCSN)

1/16 Wolverhampton vs. West Brom (7:30am ET, NBCSN)

1/19 Leicester City vs. Chelsea (3:15pm ET, NBCSN)

1/28 Tottenham vs. Liverpool (3:00pm ET, NBCSN)

College Basketball Schedule