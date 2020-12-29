Home Blu-ray Disc Deal Alert: Take 33% Off Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on...
Blu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: Take 33% Off Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray

By DealFinder
0

Game-of-Thrones-The-Complete-Collection-4k-Blu-ray-angle-900px

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray is now just $169.99. That’s a savings of $85 (33% off) the list price of $254.99 and the cheapest we’ve seen this collection since releasing on November 3, 2020.

Episodes from Game of Thrones are presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 33-disc collection from HBO includes over 15 hours of previously-released bonus material and a Digital Code redeemable by 12/31/2022. Jump over to Amazon to pick up Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray!


Special Features:

    • Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.
    • Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.
    • Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms
    • Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!
    • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles


Related Articles:

Previous articleLG to display 86″ 8K QNED Mini LED TV at Virtual CES 2021
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

LG to display 86″ 8K QNED Mini LED TV at Virtual CES 2021

contributor - 0
During CES 2021, LG will display new technology for large screen TVs that utilize Mini LEDs as the light source for improved brightness and...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set

hdreport - 0
Criterion Collection has compiled seven films from acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing on March 23, 2020. The 7-disc set...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The 100: Final Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 5, 2021. The 3-disc editions from Warner Archive...
Read more

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Deal Alert: Take 33% Off Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc DealFinder - 0
Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection on 4k Blu-ray is now just $169.99. That's a savings of $85 (33% off) the list price of $254.99...
Read more

LG to display 86″ 8K QNED Mini LED TV at Virtual CES 2021

4k contributor - 0
During CES 2021, LG will display new technology for large screen TVs that utilize Mini LEDs as the light source for improved brightness and...
Read more

Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Criterion Collection has compiled seven films from acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing on March 23, 2020. The 7-disc set...
Read more

The 100: Final Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 5, 2021. The 3-disc editions from Warner Archive...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved