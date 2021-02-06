New HBO Max Movies & Shows Video Quality Scores

With Wonder Woman 1984 no longer on HBO Max, there are only two films (as of Feb. 6, 2021) that offer 4k/HDR resolution: Wonder Woman (2017) and The Little Things (2021). The rest of HBO Max’s library will only stream in HD at best.

That could all change this year as HBO Max rolls out 4k to more titles. We’re looking forward to eight seasons of Game of Thrones, the Limited Series Chernobyl, and three seasons of Westworld (already available on 4k Blu-ray), but especially shows that have not been released to Ultra HD Blu-ray such as His Dark Materials and the upcoming disc release of Lovecraft Country. HBO Max has also announced a slate of movies that will be premiere on the streaming service well as in theaters.

Unfortunately, what HBO Max says is HD is not always what you might expect it to be. We took a look at a couple dozen newly-added movies and shows on HBO Max and given the “HD” quality a score of Poor, Good, or Excellent. Please note these scores are subjective but relative to other titles streaming on HBO Max (ergo, we are not comparing to 4k on Netflix or Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs).

HBO Max Streaming Quality