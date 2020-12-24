DISH & Nexstar Agreement Restores Local Stations & WGN America

DISH and Nexstar Media Group announced a multi-year agreement that restores local stations and WGN America on DISH TV.
The agreement also includes the addition of WGN America to DISH’s Sling TV lineup as an Extra add-on package starting in 2021.
“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers,” said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”
Nexstar is the largest TV station owner in the United States with 197 television stations across the United States.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 24, 2020 — DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group. Local stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV. In addition, WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package.
The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Nexstar-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.