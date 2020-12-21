Home Blu-ray Disc Price Drop: Akira (1988) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Price Drop: Akira (1988) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Akira 4k Blu-ray FunimationThe price of Katsuhiro Ôtomo’s Akira (1988) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray just dropped $5 to $37.99. The combo edition from Funimation had been priced $42.99 (List: $59.99) for the last several months since showing up for pre-order on Amazon and Best Buy. (Release Date: Dec. 22, 2020) Order from Amazon

Akira on 4k Blu-ray includes a Blu-ray Disc and the bonus material AKIRA Sound Making 2019, AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release), Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles), and Storyboard Collection.

On 4k Blu-ray, Akira is presented at 1.85:1 aspect ratio in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in 24-bit Japanese Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Japanese Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby TrueHD 2.0, and English Dolby TrueHD 5.1.

  • AKIRA Sound Making 2019
  • AKIRA Sound Clip by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
  • End Credits (From The Original 1988 Theatrical Release)
  • Theatrical Preview —Trailer Collection (with English Subtitles)
  • Storyboard Collection


