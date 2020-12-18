Home Blu-ray Disc Batman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital
By hdreport
Batman- Soul of the Dragon 4k Blu-rayDC’s animated adventure Batman: Soul of the Dragon starring Jamie Chung, Kelly Hu, Grey Griffin will release to Digital on Jan. 12 followed Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray on January 26, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, the 2-disc edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc along with a Digital Code. The 1-disc 1080p Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Code (no DVD). All disc editions and digital (depending on service) formats also include extras.

Like other DC Universe Movies, Batman: Soul of the Dragon on 4k Blu-ray will likely be presented in 2160p at 1.78:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Directed by Sam Liu (Batman: The Killing Joke) and written by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural), Batman: Soul of the Dragon finds former martial arts students (including Batman) merging forces to find out what happened to the Martial Arts Master they learned from.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon on 4k Blu-ray is priced $24.96 (4k Blu-ray), $19.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon


Previous articleRead a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
Read a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus (1960) arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60...
Read more
The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series packaged in Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Collection

hdreport - 0
All 52 episodes of Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra have been packaged into a Limited Edition SteelBook collection from Paramount arriving on March 16,...
Read more
HBO Max & CBS News app launched for PS5

contributor - 0
PlayStation 5 owners can now download the apps for HBO Max and CBS News. The new additions bring up the number of available apps...
Read more

