Mulan finally selling on Amazon in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD formats

Disney’s live action remake Mulan (2020) is finally available to purchase directly from Amazon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The film was previously only available in Digital HD/UHD from the retailer.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Disney/Buena Vista include a second disc and digital copy, along with the bonus features Updating a Classic, Mulan by Another Name, Reflections of Mulan, Original Mulan, Being Bad, Deleted Scenes, and more.

Mulan (2020) launched as an exclusive home premiere on Disney+ last summer, then in digital formats for purchase. On November 8th, 2020 Mulan released to Blu-ray and DVD. The film will also be streaming Disney+ starting December 4th, 2020.

But it takes a while for Amazon to get Disney movies on disc, something that was true with other blockbusters such as Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Mulan is currently priced $24.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray and $29.99 (List: $42.99) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.






