Home Deals Deal Alert: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Price Drop
DealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Price Drop

By DealFinder
0

The Hobbit Motion Picture Trilogy Extended & Theatrical 4K Ultra HD Digital

The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has dropped $10 on Amazon to $79.96 (List: $89.99). The 6-disc edition includes the Extended & Theatrical versions of the 3 Hobbit films including An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014), along with a code redeem digital copies. On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy.

Related Articles:

Previous article4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos Finally Coming to HBO Max
Next articleMulan finally selling on Amazon in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD formats
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Mulan finally selling on Amazon in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD formats

hdreport - 0
Disney's live action remake Mulan (2020) is finally available to purchase directly from Amazon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The film was previously...
Read more
HBO Max

4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos Finally Coming to HBO Max

Jeff Chabot - 0
When we did our review of HBO Max the main gripe was the lack of 4k, HDR and Dolby Atmos. But apparently that will...
Read more
Digital HD

The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit movies now in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Jeff Chabot - 1
Coinciding with the releases of The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy on Ultra HD...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Mulan finally selling on Amazon in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD formats

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Disney's live action remake Mulan (2020) is finally available to purchase directly from Amazon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD. The film was previously...
Read more

Deal Alert: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Price Drop

Deals DealFinder - 0
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has dropped $10 on Amazon to $79.96 (List: $89.99). The 6-disc edition includes the Extended...
Read more

4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos Finally Coming to HBO Max

HBO Max Jeff Chabot - 0
When we did our review of HBO Max the main gripe was the lack of 4k, HDR and Dolby Atmos. But apparently that will...
Read more

The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit movies now in Digital 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

Digital HD Jeff Chabot - 1
Coinciding with the releases of The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy and The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy on Ultra HD...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved