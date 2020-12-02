Deal Alert: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Price Drop

The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has dropped $10 on Amazon to $79.96 (List: $89.99). The 6-disc edition includes the Extended & Theatrical versions of the 3 Hobbit films including An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014), along with a code redeem digital copies. On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 (16×9) aspect ratio with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Audio is provided in English Dolby Atmos / DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy.

