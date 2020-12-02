Dish Loses Nextar Stations in 115 Markets

A carriage agreement has expired between Dish and Nexstar affecting 115 markets in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the two companies could not figure out how to extend the existing contract or agree on a new contact to keep the stations live.

The blackout also affects the transmission of WGN America, a Nexstar-owned station.

A Nexstar representative said in a press release, “Millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Earlier today, we offered to extend the current contract and hold subscribers harmless while negotiations continue — once at 11:53am MST and again at 3:11pm MST — but Nexstar never responded,” said Dish TV’s Brian Neylon.

The channel blackouts could affect college and professional football games over the weekend, as well as other local programming and national programs on those stations.

Here’s a list of the affected Nexstar stations.