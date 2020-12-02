Home Satellite HD DISH Network Dish Loses Nextar Stations in 115 Markets
Satellite HDDISH NetworkDISH NewsNews

Dish Loses Nextar Stations in 115 Markets

By contributor
0

dish logo redA carriage agreement has expired between Dish and Nexstar affecting 115 markets in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the two companies could not figure out how to extend the existing contract or agree on a new contact to keep the stations live.

The blackout also affects the transmission of WGN America, a Nexstar-owned station.

A Nexstar representative said in a press release, “Millions of Americans across the country have lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming as well as critical, up-to-date news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Earlier today, we offered to extend the current contract and hold subscribers harmless while negotiations continue — once at 11:53am MST and again at 3:11pm MST — but Nexstar never responded,” said Dish TV’s Brian Neylon.

The channel blackouts could affect college and professional football games over the weekend, as well as other local programming and national programs on those stations.

Here’s a list of the affected Nexstar stations.

Related Articles:

Previous articleDeal Alert: The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray Price Drop
Next articleDIRECTV, U-Verse TV & AT&T TV Lose Approx. 60 Local Stations
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Channel News

It’s the Sunday Night Football Blackout

contributor - 0
AT&T's DirecTV, U-verse, and AT&T TV lost about 60 local stations owned by Tegna and Dish Network lost 164 Nexstar local stations resulting in...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

hdreport - 0
New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled "Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" for home media release...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
HBO's True Detective arrives in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets containing all three seasons and 24 episodes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The episodes on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

It’s the Sunday Night Football Blackout

Channel News contributor - 0
AT&T's DirecTV, U-verse, and AT&T TV lost about 60 local stations owned by Tegna and Dish Network lost 164 Nexstar local stations resulting in...
Read more

New on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital This Week

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
New this week, The Godfather III has been revised and retitled "Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" for home media release...
Read more

True Detective: The Complete Seasons 1-3 arriving on Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
HBO's True Detective arrives in 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD sets containing all three seasons and 24 episodes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The episodes on...
Read more

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy already released to digital but will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD arriving Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Extras on the...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved