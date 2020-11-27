Get a Black Friday Deal on this Sony 4k Blu-ray Player

Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray player is on sale during Black Friday for just $198 – a savings of about $100 off the list price of $299. We did a hands-on review of the X800M2 and found the player to have excellent value for the price. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. It’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. List: $299 Black Friday Sale $198 Buy on Amazon

