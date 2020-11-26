Home Free Previews Verizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving
Verizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving

hbo cinemax logosVerizon is offering a free preview of HBO and Cinemax for Thanksgiving weekend. The free preview starts on Wednesday, November 25th and runs through Monday, November 30th.

Fios TV subscribers can catch new series The Undoing and Murder on Middle Beach, as well as episodes from the new season of His Dark Materials. Recent movies now playing on HBO include Underwater, Dolittle, and Black Christmas.

Most of the channels are offered in HD resolution. See a guide below.

HBO HD Channels

HBO HD 899
HBO 2 HD 902
HBO 2 East/West HD 903
HBO Comedy HD 908
HBO Comedy East/West HD 909
HBO Family HD 906
HBO Family East/West HD 907
HBO Latino HD 912
HBO Latino East/West HD 913
HBO Signature HD 904
HBO Signature East/West HD 905
HBO East/West HD 901
HBO Zone HD 910
HBO Zone East/West HD 911

Cinemax HD Channels

Action Max HD 924
Cinemax HD 920
Cinemax East/West HD 921
Five Star Max HD 930
MAX Latino HD 929
More Max HD 922
More Max East/West HD 923
Movie Max HD 928
Outer Max HD 931
Thriller Max HD 926

 

