Verizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving

Verizon is offering a free preview of HBO and Cinemax for Thanksgiving weekend. The free preview starts on Wednesday, November 25th and runs through Monday, November 30th.

Fios TV subscribers can catch new series The Undoing and Murder on Middle Beach, as well as episodes from the new season of His Dark Materials. Recent movies now playing on HBO include Underwater, Dolittle, and Black Christmas.

Most of the channels are offered in HD resolution. See a guide below.

HBO HD Channels

HBO HD 899

HBO 2 HD 902

HBO 2 East/West HD 903

HBO Comedy HD 908

HBO Comedy East/West HD 909

HBO Family HD 906

HBO Family East/West HD 907

HBO Latino HD 912

HBO Latino East/West HD 913

HBO Signature HD 904

HBO Signature East/West HD 905

HBO East/West HD 901

HBO Zone HD 910

HBO Zone East/West HD 911

Cinemax HD Channels

Action Max HD 924

Cinemax HD 920

Cinemax East/West HD 921

Five Star Max HD 930

MAX Latino HD 929

More Max HD 922

More Max East/West HD 923

Movie Max HD 928

Outer Max HD 931

Thriller Max HD 926