Black Friday Huge 4k HDR TV Deals

We’ve hand-picked these 4k TVs from Amazon’s stock that are great deals during Black Friday. These are mostly 2020 models so you can be sure to have the latest technology. We’ve also made sure all models support HDR (either Dolby Vision, HDR10 or both) so you can enjoy expanded color depth with shows, movies and live events. Best of all, most models include free shipping from Amazon! Please note other screen sizes are available.

Sony 75″ X750H 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model)

Features a 4K PROCESSOR X1, HDR support, 4K X-Reality PRO, Triluminos Display, Smart Android TV with Google Assistant, Game Mode, & Motionflow XR240. List: $1,499 | Price: $898

Samsung 75″ QLED Q70T 4K HDR TV (2020 Model)

This Samsung 4k HDR TV features a Dual LED system, Quantum Processor, HDR support, built-in Smart TV w/Alexa, Ambient Mode+, and Motionrate 240. List: $2,199 | Price: $1,497

LG 75″ NanoCell O85U Smart 4k TV (2020 Model)

This LG TV features Nano Color display technology, local dimming, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Atmos, a7 Gen 3 Processor. List: $1,799 | Price: $1,396

Samsung 75″ QLED Q80T Quantum HDR 4k TV (2020 Model)

A step up from the Samsung Q70T, the Q80T features Direct Full Array 12x with deeper contrast, ultra viewing angle with anti-glare, Quantum HDR 12x, built-in Alexa, and objective tracking sound with built-in speakers. List: $2,799 | Price: $2,197

Sony 77-inch XBR-77A9G MASTER Series Bravia OLED 4K (2019 model)

This Sony “Master Series” 4k TV features OLED display with pixel contrast booster, Sony’s

X1 Ultimate Processor, Game Mode, Smart Android with Google Assistant, and Apple Airplay and Homekit support. List: $4,499 | Price: $3,298












