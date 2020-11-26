Home Hardware 4k TV Black Friday Huge 4k HDR TV Deals
Hardware4k TVDealsFeaturedNews

Black Friday Huge 4k HDR TV Deals

By DealFinder
0

We’ve hand-picked these 4k TVs from Amazon’s stock that are great deals during Black Friday. These are mostly 2020 models so you can be sure to have the latest technology. We’ve also made sure all models support HDR (either Dolby Vision, HDR10 or both) so you can enjoy expanded color depth with shows, movies and live events. Best of all, most models include free shipping from Amazon! Please note other screen sizes are available.

Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model

Sony 75″ X750H 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model)

Features a 4K PROCESSOR X1, HDR support, 4K X-Reality PRO, Triluminos Display, Smart Android TV with Google Assistant, Game Mode, & Motionflow XR240. List: $1,499 | Price: $898 Buy on Amazon

Samsung-QN75Q70TAFXZA

Samsung 75″ QLED Q70T 4K HDR TV (2020 Model)

This Samsung 4k HDR TV features a Dual LED system, Quantum Processor, HDR support, built-in Smart TV w/Alexa, Ambient Mode+, and Motionrate 240. List: $2,199 | Price: $1,497 Buy on Amazon

LG 75NANO85UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 85 Series 75-inch

LG 75″ NanoCell O85U Smart 4k TV (2020 Model)

This LG TV features Nano Color display technology, local dimming, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), Dolby Atmos, a7 Gen 3 Processor. List: $1,799 | Price: $1,396 Buy on Amazon

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q80T Quantum HDR 4k TV

Samsung 75″ QLED Q80T Quantum HDR 4k TV (2020 Model)

A step up from the Samsung Q70T, the Q80T features Direct Full Array 12x with deeper contrast, ultra viewing angle with anti-glare, Quantum HDR 12x, built-in Alexa, and objective tracking sound with built-in speakers. List: $2,799 | Price: $2,197 Buy on Amazon

Sony XBR-77A9G 77 Inch TV- MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K

Sony 77-inch XBR-77A9G MASTER Series Bravia OLED 4K (2019 model)

This Sony “Master Series” 4k TV features OLED display with pixel contrast booster, Sony’s
X1 Ultimate Processor, Game Mode, Smart Android with Google Assistant, and Apple Airplay and Homekit support. List: $4,499 | Price: $3,298 Buy on Amazon






Related Articles:

Previous articleReview of Game of Thrones: Season 8 on 4k Blu-ray
Next articleVerizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Free Previews

Verizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving

contributor - 0
Verizon is offering a free preview of HBO and Cinemax for Thanksgiving weekend. The free preview starts on Wednesday, November 25th and runs through...
Read more
4k

Review of Game of Thrones: Season 8 on 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
The final season of Game of Thrones is a short one, but the episodes themselves are not. With only six installments Season 8 still...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

contributor - 0
The epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021. The Ultra HD presentation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Verizon Fios TV offers Free Preview of HBO & Cinemax for Thanksgiving

Free Previews contributor - 0
Verizon is offering a free preview of HBO and Cinemax for Thanksgiving weekend. The free preview starts on Wednesday, November 25th and runs through...
Read more

Black Friday Huge 4k HDR TV Deals

4k TV DealFinder - 0
We've hand-picked these 4k TVs from Amazon's stock that are great deals during Black Friday. These are mostly 2020 models so you can be...
Read more

Review of Game of Thrones: Season 8 on 4k Blu-ray

4k hdreport - 0
The final season of Game of Thrones is a short one, but the episodes themselves are not. With only six installments Season 8 still...
Read more

End of the world epic ‘2012’ upgraded to 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
The epic end of the world film 2012 has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for release on January 19, 2021. The Ultra HD presentation...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved