Home Streaming HBO Max DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max
StreamingHBO MaxNews

DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max

By contributor
0

HBO Max has ordered a limited series based on the DC comic book DMZ that ran from 2005-2012.

The series will star Rosario Dawson as the main protagonist (a switch from the comic book in which the main character is a man named Matty Roth) and be set in the future amidst the events of a second American civil war.

We first heard about a pilot for a DMZ pilot about a year ago, and it was ordered back in February to be led by Ava DuVernay. DC’s Robert Patino, who published the comic series, will write all episodes of the upcoming 4-part series and act as a producer along with DuVernay who will direct.

“DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world,” said Roberto Patino.

“’DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

Also Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

Related Articles:

Previous articleWonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max
Next articleWe’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix

5 Great Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

hdreport - 0
Not looking to binge-watch 10 hours of a scripted series this weekend? Here are five great movies to watch on Netflix that you may...
Read more
4k

We’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020

hdreport - 0
If this link does not redirect please click here.
Read more
Movie & TV News

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

hdreport - 0
Instead of a traditional theatrical premiere Wonder Woman 1984 will also release simultaneously on the new streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25th (internationally...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

5 Great Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

Netflix hdreport - 0
Not looking to binge-watch 10 hours of a scripted series this weekend? Here are five great movies to watch on Netflix that you may...
Read more

We’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020

4k hdreport - 0
If this link does not redirect please click here.
Read more

DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max

HBO Max contributor - 0
HBO Max has ordered a limited series based on the DC comic book DMZ that ran from 2005-2012. The series will star Rosario Dawson as the...
Read more

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

Movie & TV News hdreport - 0
Instead of a traditional theatrical premiere Wonder Woman 1984 will also release simultaneously on the new streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25th (internationally...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved