DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a limited series based on the DC comic book DMZ that ran from 2005-2012.

The series will star Rosario Dawson as the main protagonist (a switch from the comic book in which the main character is a man named Matty Roth) and be set in the future amidst the events of a second American civil war.

We first heard about a pilot for a DMZ pilot about a year ago, and it was ordered back in February to be led by Ava DuVernay. DC’s Robert Patino, who published the comic series, will write all episodes of the upcoming 4-part series and act as a producer along with DuVernay who will direct.

“DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world,” said Roberto Patino.

“’DMZ’s’ unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

