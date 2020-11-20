Home Streaming Netflix 5 Great Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend
FeaturedStreamingNetflixNews

5 Great Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

By hdreport
0

Not looking to binge-watch 10 hours of a scripted series this weekend? Here are five great movies to watch on Netflix that you may not have even known were available (since they are not Netflix Originals). For the most part, these films look great in Digital HD and a couple, as noted below, stream in 4k Ultra HD.

Moneyball Brad Pitt Moneyball (2011)

The MLB season might be over, but it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy one of the best baseball movies to date. Brad Pitt stars in this 6-time Oscar-nominated drama that centers on the story of A’s General Manager Billy Beane. Pitt was nominated for Best Actor for his convincing portrayal of Beane (Gary Oldman won that year for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Jonah Hill is hilariously-dry as his sidekick Peter Brand. In Moneyball, you’ll also enjoy performances by Philip Seymour Hoffman, Chris Pratt, and Robin Wright, as well as many actual baseball managers, coaches, and scouts.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest movie still One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

This 5-time Oscar-winning film stars Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher who both won Academy Awards for their performances. Miloš Forman also won for Best Director and the film took home the coveted Best Picture award. Why else should you watch it? The Digital HD presentation of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest looks better than any previous TV broadcast and delivers 5.1 channel sound. What’s more, the movie is the inspiration for the new Netflix Original Series “Ratched” starring Sarah Paulson.

Glory Denzil Washington movie still

Glory (1989)

Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, and Denzel Washington star in this Oscar winning film by Edward Zwick. The movie tells the story of the first Black men to fight in the American Civil War under the banner of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment. We ranked Glory the best 4k Blu-ray release of 2019, but if you don’t have a 4k Blu-ray player Glory gets pretty darn close in quality when streamed in Ultra HD on Netflix.

there-will-be-blood-still-1There Will Be Blood (2007)

This is a heavy film but critically acclaimed for its cinematography, art direction, and screenplay, not to mention the Oscar-winning performance by Daniel Day-Lewis as the ruthless oilman Daniel Plainview. The film was nominated for a total of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson). There Will Be Blood is unfortunately not offered in Ultra HD (neither is it on 4k Blu-ray), but the Digital HD quality is not bad.

spider-man into the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

On the other side of the spectrum, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a fun ride in its new take on the Marvel Comics-created character that made his first appearance in “Amazing Fantasy” #15 in 1962. The movie won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature along with several other Best Animated Feature awards that year. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has a great soundtrack (with music from Post Malone, DJ Khalil and others) and looks super-sharp streaming in Digital 4k UHD on Netflix.

Also See: Here’s What’s New on Netflix in 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

List of 4k/HDR/Atmos Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

Related Articles:

Previous articleWe’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

We’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020

hdreport - 0
If this link does not redirect please click here.
Read more
HBO Max

DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max

contributor - 0
HBO Max has ordered a limited series based on the DC comic book DMZ that ran from 2005-2012. The series will star Rosario Dawson as the...
Read more
Movie & TV News

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

hdreport - 0
Instead of a traditional theatrical premiere Wonder Woman 1984 will also release simultaneously on the new streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25th (internationally...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

5 Great Movies To Watch On Netflix This Weekend

Netflix hdreport - 0
Not looking to binge-watch 10 hours of a scripted series this weekend? Here are five great movies to watch on Netflix that you may...
Read more

We’ve Ranked the Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2020

4k hdreport - 0
If this link does not redirect please click here.
Read more

DC Comic Book DMZ now a Limited Series on HBO Max

HBO Max contributor - 0
HBO Max has ordered a limited series based on the DC comic book DMZ that ran from 2005-2012. The series will star Rosario Dawson as the...
Read more

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

Movie & TV News hdreport - 0
Instead of a traditional theatrical premiere Wonder Woman 1984 will also release simultaneously on the new streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25th (internationally...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved