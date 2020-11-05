Home 4k Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49
Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49

By DealFinder
Star Trek Trilogy- The Kelvin Timeline Blu-ray 6-discStar Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline bundles Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016) into a six-disc 4k Blu-ray set from Paramount Home Entertainment. This is a reissue of a more expensive 9-disc set, but does include plenty of bonus materials, 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies, and Digital Copies of each film redeemable in 4k. Each film from “The Kelvin Timeline” trilogy, referring to the parallel universe created in 2233, is presented in 2160p with HDR and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The trilogy has been list-priced between $47.99 and $50.99, making this a nice savings for three great Star Trek films. Click over to Amazon or see the cart below to grab a copy of ‘The Kelvin Timeline” on 4k Blu-ray.

