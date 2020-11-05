Tenet release dates revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet hasn’t done so well at the theaters (through no fault of its own) but the film’s overall success could be influenced by a home media release.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter posted that Tenet will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital formats on December 15th. Pre-orders are expected to begin on November 10th, with suggested retail prices of $44.95 (4k Blu-ray), for $35.99 (Blu-ray), and $28.98 (DVD).

Both the Blu-ray formats will be packaged in “combo packs” with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, there’s confirmation of an hour-long bonus feature titled “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet” that includes interviews with the cast and crew.

We didn’t get retail prices for the digital “non-disc” versions of Tenet, but we expect the SD/HD/UHD formats to cost either $19.99 or UHD priced higher at $24.99

Given the lack of big-budget films this fall, Tenet should do well in the home entertainment business. The movie is a complex but engaging action film that stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

We may also see an exclusive SteelBook edition of Tenet from Best Buy, as previous Nolan films like Inception and Interstellar have been packaged in the collectible hard-shell case.

