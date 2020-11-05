Home Blu-ray Disc Tenet release dates revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital
Blu-ray DiscDVDNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Tenet release dates revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

By contributor
0

Tenet-movie-still-John-David-Washington-suitChristopher Nolan’s Tenet hasn’t done so well at the theaters (through no fault of its own) but the film’s overall success could be influenced by a home media release.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter posted that Tenet will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital formats on December 15th. Pre-orders are expected to begin on November 10th, with suggested retail prices of $44.95 (4k Blu-ray), for $35.99 (Blu-ray), and $28.98 (DVD).

Both the Blu-ray formats will be packaged in “combo packs” with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, there’s confirmation of an hour-long bonus feature titled “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet” that includes interviews with the cast and crew.

We didn’t get retail prices for the digital “non-disc” versions of Tenet, but we expect the SD/HD/UHD formats to cost either $19.99 or UHD priced higher at $24.99

Given the lack of big-budget films this fall, Tenet should do well in the home entertainment business. The movie is a complex but engaging action film that stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

We may also see an exclusive SteelBook edition of Tenet from Best Buy, as previous Nolan films like Inception and Interstellar have been packaged in the collectible hard-shell case.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Related Articles:

Previous articleBig Amazon Deals on Fire TV Devices
Next articleStar Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

4k

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49

DealFinder - 0
Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline bundles Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016) into a six-disc 4k...
Read more
Deals

Big Amazon Deals on Fire TV Devices

DealFinder - 0
To celebrate 5 years since the launch of the virtual assistant Alexa, Amazon is having a huge sale on Fire TV devices. The prices...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Doom Patrol Season 2 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season has been dated for release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 26, 2021. The Blu-ray edition from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49

4k DealFinder - 0
Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline bundles Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Star Trek Beyond (2016) into a six-disc 4k...
Read more

Tenet release dates revealed for Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
Christopher Nolan's Tenet hasn't done so well at the theaters (through no fault of its own) but the film's overall success could be influenced...
Read more

Big Amazon Deals on Fire TV Devices

Deals DealFinder - 0
To celebrate 5 years since the launch of the virtual assistant Alexa, Amazon is having a huge sale on Fire TV devices. The prices...
Read more

Doom Patrol Season 2 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season has been dated for release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 26, 2021. The Blu-ray edition from...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Trek Trilogy- The Kelvin Timeline Blu-ray 6-disc

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline 4k Blu-ray only $32.49

DealFinder - 0

Big Amazon Deals on Fire TV Devices

DealFinder - 0