Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection is releasing to both Blu-ray and DVD on November 3, 2020. The collection from Acorn Media includes all 34 episodes from 3 seasons along with the 2020 feature film Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears. In addition, the collection includes a “paper dolls” magnet set.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Complete Collection 9-disc edition on Blu-ray Disc is priced $87.99 (List: $119.99) on Amazon. The DVD edition is priced $84.99 on Amazon.