Home Streaming Netflix Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased
StreamingNetflixNews

Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

By Jeff Chabot
0

Netflix-Logo-Rect-dollarsOnce again, Netflix has raised the price of its streaming plans. The new monthly rate for the premium plan that streams 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on up to 4 screens at the same time is now $17.99 per month (an increase of $2).

The price of the Standard plan, which allows HD streaming on 2 screens at a time, is now $13.99 per month (an increase of $1).

Netflix’s Base plan, however, remains at $8.99 per month. The basic plan allows streaming on one screen at a time in Standard Definition.

The last time Netflix raised its prices was in January 2019, when the Standard plan jumped to $12.99 and the Premium plan increased to $15.99 per month.

The rate hikes may not show up in your Netflix account settings yet. But, new customers who sign up today will see the higher prices for those two tiers.

What is the most you would pay for Netflix every month? Let us know in the Twitter poll below.

Related Articles:

Previous articleBlumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital HD

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

contributor - 0
The sequel to Blumhouse's The Craft (1996), Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy (2020) written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones has been released to digital formats...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' Love and Monsters (2020) is already available to rent and purchase in digital formats but will also release to disc formats including...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Jeff Chabot - 0
Sony is releasing a batch of eleven 4k Blu-ray titles under the banner "PS5 4k Movie Essentials" starting on Dec. 1, 2020. The new...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Pre-orders!

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

Netflix Jeff Chabot - 0
Once again, Netflix has raised the price of its streaming plans. The new monthly rate for the premium plan that streams 4k, HDR, and...
Read more

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

Digital HD contributor - 0
The sequel to Blumhouse's The Craft (1996), Blumhouse's The Craft: Legacy (2020) written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones has been released to digital formats...
Read more

Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount Pictures' Love and Monsters (2020) is already available to rent and purchase in digital formats but will also release to disc formats including...
Read more

Sony’s PS5 4k Blu-ray Movie Essentials Releasing in December

Blu-ray Disc Jeff Chabot - 0
Sony is releasing a batch of eleven 4k Blu-ray titles under the banner "PS5 4k Movie Essentials" starting on Dec. 1, 2020. The new...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
the-craft-the-legacy-poster

Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy Releases to Digital. Here’s Where To Buy.

contributor - 0
Love-and-Monsters-4k-Blu-ray

Love and Monsters releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0