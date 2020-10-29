Netflix Premium & Standard Streaming Plans Increased

Once again, Netflix has raised the price of its streaming plans. The new monthly rate for the premium plan that streams 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos on up to 4 screens at the same time is now $17.99 per month (an increase of $2).

The price of the Standard plan, which allows HD streaming on 2 screens at a time, is now $13.99 per month (an increase of $1).

Netflix’s Base plan, however, remains at $8.99 per month. The basic plan allows streaming on one screen at a time in Standard Definition.

The last time Netflix raised its prices was in January 2019, when the Standard plan jumped to $12.99 and the Premium plan increased to $15.99 per month.

The rate hikes may not show up in your Netflix account settings yet. But, new customers who sign up today will see the higher prices for those two tiers.

What is the most you would pay for Netflix every month? Let us know in the Twitter poll below.