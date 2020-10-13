Home Reviews Blu-ray Disc Reviews Review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Blu-ray
Review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 4k Blu-ray movie stillFull Metal Jacket was only nominated for one Academy Award, but the film certainly has more ponderance than its awards and nominations suggest. For fans of war movies, Full Metal Jacket ranks up there with classics such as Apocalypse Now, Patton, and Saving Private Ryan.

The film is hallmarked by unforgettable acting performances from R. Lee Erme, Matthew Modine, and Vincent D’Onofrio, not to mention incredible and groundbreaking cinematography by Douglas Milsome. The soundtrack hits home with hits from period artists like The Dixie Cups, Nancy Sinatra, and The Trashmen, but is underscored by the chilling original compositions by Abigail Mead.

Of course, with newly restored older films viewers may find imperfections that become more evident given the age of the film, such as out of focus shots or bad lighting. However, Full Metal Jacket is not one of them. This movie gets a 5/5, but the 4k edition falls short of almost perfect scores given the lack of an audio upgrade. Read a full review of Full Metal Jacket on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

