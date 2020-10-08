Lionsgate has compiled all six seasons of CBC’s hit series Schitt’s Creek into The Complete Collection on DVD. The 15-disc edition arrives on Nov. 10, 2020 and includes all 80 episodes that aired from 2015 to 2020. Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection (List: $59.99) is priced $44.99 on Amazon.
Schitt’s Creek’s 80 Episodes Compiled in The Complete Collection
