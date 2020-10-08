Home DVD Schitt's Creek's 80 Episodes Compiled in The Complete Collection
Schitt's Creek's 80 Episodes Compiled in The Complete Collection

By contributor
Schitt's Creek Complete Collection DVDLionsgate has compiled all six seasons of CBC’s hit series Schitt’s Creek into The Complete Collection on DVD. The 15-disc edition arrives on Nov. 10, 2020 and includes all 80 episodes that aired from 2015 to 2020. Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection (List: $59.99) is priced $44.99 on Amazon.

