A Bunch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Re-Releases Listed on Best Buy

Best Buy has newly listed a whole bunch of upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions. These are mainly repackages of previously released titles on 4k Blu-ray, but for whatever reason have accumulated enough attention to get another packaged edition. Enjoy!

Upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks

Bumblebee (2018) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020

Bumblebee 4k SteelBook

Forrest Gump (1994) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020

Forrest Gump 4k SteelBook

Grease (1978) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020

Grease 4k SteelBook

Kick-Ass (2010) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020

Kick Ass 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

V for Vendetta (2006) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020

V for Vendetta 4k Blu-ray Giftset

The New Mutants (2020)
11/17/2020

The New Mutants 4k SteelBook

Chernobyl (2019) 4k SteelBook & Digital
12/01/2020

Chernobyl 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 4k SteelBook & Digital
12/01/2020

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 4k SteelBook

Arrival (2016) 4k SteelBook & Digital Copy
Release Date TBD

Grease-4k-SteelBook-1280px

