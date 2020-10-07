A Bunch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Re-Releases Listed on Best Buy

Best Buy has newly listed a whole bunch of upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions. These are mainly repackages of previously released titles on 4k Blu-ray, but for whatever reason have accumulated enough attention to get another packaged edition. Enjoy!
Upcoming 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks
Bumblebee (2018) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020
Forrest Gump (1994) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020
Grease (1978) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020
Kick-Ass (2010) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020
V for Vendetta (2006) 4k SteelBook & Digital
11/03/2020
The New Mutants (2020)
11/17/2020
Chernobyl (2019) 4k SteelBook & Digital
12/01/2020
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 4k SteelBook & Digital
12/01/2020
Arrival (2016) 4k SteelBook & Digital Copy
Release Date TBD