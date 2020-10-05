Home Mobile Dune Pushed Back Until 2021. What About The Batman?
Dune Pushed Back Until 2021. What About The Batman?

Dune (2021) starring Timothée Chalamet

It seems No Time To Die isn’t the only film getting pushed back into 2021. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been rescheduled until October 1, 2021 (originally slated for December 1, 2020).

There is a bit of a conflict though. The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is another Warner Bros. film that has been pushed back. The movie was originally supposed to release on June 25, 2021, but several months ago was moved to the same day, October 1, 2021.

It is likely one of the two movies will be moved to a later date.

No Time To Die, originally slated for April 8, 2020 but moved to November 25, is now scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. That will be almost exactly one year later!

Will Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25, 2020) and Disney’s Soul (Nov. 20, 2020) starring Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey also be delayed? It is likely, as both are intended to be huge box office draws.

With limited seats arranged for social distancing in theaters, and overall fears of the further spread of Covid-19, we might not see things back to normal at the box office well into next year.

Meanwhile, over the weekend Cineworld confirmed they would temporarily close all 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the U.K. starting on October 8. The move may have been anticipated given the delay of many large movie productions notably No Time To Die.

