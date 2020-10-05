Home Streaming Apple TV Apple iTunes rolling out Disney/Marvel/Pixar movies in 4k
Apple iTunes rolling out Disney/Marvel/Pixar movies in 4k

By Jeff Chabot
disney hdr 4k We’ve waited for this for a long time. It seems Apple and Disney have finally come to terms with providing higher resolution 4k content on iTunes, as a bunch of library titles are now available in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

This includes Disney animated titles such as Frozen, Moana, and Big Hero 6, live action movies like Hocus Pocus, Maleficent, and Cinderella (2015), Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, and The Avengers, and Pixar hits such as Coco, Finding Nemo, and Cars, to name a few.

In addition, most of the entire Star Wars ‘Skywalker Saga’ is now in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on iTunes, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story. The exceptions, or maybe still rolling out, include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in HD, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in HD/Atmos).

Of course, we’ve already been able to access the Disney, Marvel and Pixar titles in 4k through Disney+, but still it’s nice to finally have them available for purchase and play through iTunes. (An update to newer MacBooks is also adding support for 4k content from iTunes.)

If you remember, Disney was the lone holdout when Apple TV 4k launched a few years ago. This limitation of HD (1080p) resolution was set on movies that were either purchased or redeemed through digital codes, even if the codes were valid for 4k.

Frozen iTunes 4k

