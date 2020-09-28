Home Hardware Media Player Roku Announces Upgraded Ultra Model & Streambar Player/Speaker
Roku Announces Upgraded Ultra Model & Streambar Player/Speaker

roku ultra 2020 w/voice remote
Today, Roku announced a new Roku Ultra model and introduced the Roku Streambar.

The new Roku Ultra now supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio, boasts up to up to 50% more Wi-Fi range, and Bluetooth support. The player retails for $99.99 and ships Oct. 15, 2020. Order on Amazon

A new addition to the lineup, Roku’s Streambar is a 2-in-1 device that streams 4k/HDR and offers premium sound for any TV with HDMI (via ARC), including Roku TV models. The Streambar also features Bluetooth, can be expanded with wireless speakers and Roku Wireless Subwoofer, and includes a Voice remote with TV controls.

The Roku Streambar can be controlled via Amazon Alexa and/or Google Assistant devices, and can also quiet loud commercials automatically. The Streambar retails for $129.99 ships Oct. 15. Order on Amazon

What’s more, Roku says later this year “Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities are expected to begin roll out on select 4K Roku devices as well.”

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
