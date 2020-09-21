Peacock Launches on Roku

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is now available on Roku platforms.

Launched last July, Peacock offers over 13,000 hours of ad-supported programming for free, and two premium plans that deliver over 20,000 hours with or without ads.

Also Read: Peacock: A Strong Alternative to Cable & Costs Nothing To Try

You can find Peacock via search or in the New and Notable category of the Channel Store to add it to your Roku home screen.

Peacock on Roku is limited to the United States and its territories.