Monday, September 21, 2020
Peacock Launches on Roku

peacock logo on blk rokuNBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock is now available on Roku platforms.

Launched last July, Peacock offers over 13,000 hours of ad-supported programming for free, and two premium plans that deliver over 20,000 hours with or without ads.

You can find Peacock via search or in the New and Notable category of the Channel Store to add it to your Roku home screen.

Peacock on Roku is limited to the United States and its territories.

