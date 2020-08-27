Moonstruck restored in 4k for new Blu-ray & DVD editions

Criterion Collection has restored Moonstruck to a new 4k digital master for release on Blu-ray and DVD. The editions arrive on November 17, 2020 featuring new interviews with screenwriter John Patrick Shanley and scholar Stefano Albertini, as well as previously-released extras, interviews, and audio commentary.

This isn’t a 4k Blu-ray release (we’re still waiting on Criterion to delve into 4k). And, it appears the audio is the same DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack found on previous Blu-ray versions. Still though, this new 1080p print from a 4k master has got to show substantial improvements over the previous disc editions.

Moonstruck is list-priced $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD). Order on Amazon

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with screenwriter John Patrick Shanley

New interview with scholar Stefano Albertini about the use of opera in the film

Introduction from 2013 featuring Cher

Interviews from 1987 with director Norman Jewison and actors Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, and Olympia Dukakis

Interview from 2002 with actor Danny Aiello

Audio interview from 1989 with Shanley about screenwriting and the development of Moonstruck

At the Heart of an Italian Family, a 2006 program about the making of the film

The Music of “Moonstruck,” a 2006 program featuring interviews with Jewison and composer Dick Hyman

Audio commentary from 1998 with Cher, Jewison, and Shanley

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Emily VanDerWerff

Moonstruck was nominated for a total of six Academy Awards, winning three Oscars including Best Performance by an Actress (Cher). The film was film directed by Norman Jewison, written by John Patrick Shanley, and also stars Nicholas Cage, Danny Aiello, and Olympia Dukakis.



