Martin Scorsese’s ‘Shutter Island’ reissued for Ultra HD (4k) Blu-ray

Bone-chilling thriller Shutter Island from director Martin Scorsese has been reissued on 4k Blu-ray releasing on Oct. 6, 2020. The 4k upgrade celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the film that premiered in 2010.

On 4k Blu-ray, Shutter Island is presented in 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range. English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with several other languages in Dolby Digital 5.1.

Shutter Island on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $24.99) on Amazon. The previously-released 4k SteelBook is also still available to purchase from Amazon.

In Shutter Island, U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) investigates the presumed escape of a patient on an island for the criminally insane, but the investigation turns more sinister than he could have ever imagined.







