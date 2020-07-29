‘Daughters of Darkness’ newly restored to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Blue Underground has slated the release of Daughters of Darkness (1971) from a new 4k/16-bit restoration of the film. The new master was derived from its long-lost original 35mm camera negatives and features Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos mix.

New extras include the original soundtrack from Francois de Roubaix on CD, new audio commentary with author Kat Ellinger, and collectible booklet with new essay by journalist Michael Gingold. (See details below.)

Daughters of Darkness arrives on October 27, 2020 in a limited 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition with Blu-ray copy and soundtrack on CD. Buy on Amazon

Special Features

BONUS! DAUGHTERS OF DARKNESS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Francois de Roubaix

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Michael Gingold, Poster & Still Gallery

Alternate U.S. Main Titles, Radio Spots, Theatrical Trailers

NEW! Audio Commentary with Kat Ellinger, Author of Devil’s Advocates: Daughters of Darkness, Locations of Darkness

Interviews with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel and Co-Writer/Co-Producer Pierre Drouot, Playing the Victim

Interview with Star Danielle Ouimet, Daughter of Darkness

Interview with Star Andrea Rau, Audio Commentary #2 with Star John Karlen and Journalist David Del Valle, Audio Commentary #1 with Co-Writer/Director Harry Kumel

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol, English for French Audio

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 1.66:1 feature presentations

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, French)



