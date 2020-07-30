CBS All Access Adds More Shows from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon & more

ViacomCBS-owned CBS All Access has added over 3,500 episodes from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and more shows.

The new additions take the total number of options on CBS All Access to over 20,000 including TV episodes and movies.

In the press release, CBSViacom also announced a new CBS All Access original kids series titled “Kamp Koral” based on the popular show SpongeBob Squarepants.

And, the streaming service will be the exclusive home to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run — slated for early 2021.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital.

CBS All Access is expanding even further to 30,000 episodes and movies in the upcoming months, and, is slated for a rebrand in early 2021.