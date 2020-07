The Outpost starring Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, and Caleb Landry Jones is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The film, directed by Scott Lurie (The Contender, Straw Dogs) tells the story of a small team of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan that face incredible odds defending their outpost against Taliban fighters.

The Outpost was released straight to video on July 3rd and hits stores on Blu-ray and DVD on August 18, 2020. Buy on Amazon