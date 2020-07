3x Oscar-winner Whiplash getting 4k Blu-ray upgrade

3x Oscar-winning film Whiplash from director Damien Chazelle is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with HDR10 on Sept. 22, 2020. The 2-disc combo edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes 4k Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray discs as well as a Digital Copy.

The edition includes the previously released bonus features: An Evening at the Toronto International Film Festival with Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons and Damien Chazelle; Timekeepers: Famous Drummers Discuss Their Craft and Passion for Drumming; Whiplash Original Short Film with Optional Commentary; Deleted Scene; Theatrical Trailer; and Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Damien Chazelle and J.K. Simmon.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Whiplash sells for $22.99 on Amazon. A SteelBook edition is available from Best Buy for $34.99.

Whiplash is among the latest announcements in upcoming 4k Blu-rays. Other titles headed for Ultra HD BD this summer include John Wick Chapters 1-3, Scoob! (2020), Spartacus (1960), Flash Gordon (1980) Standard and Collector’s Editions, and Pitch Black (2000). See our complete list of 4k Blu-ray Discs hitting stores this year.