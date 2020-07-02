David Lynch’s The Elephant Man Restored in 4k for Blu-ray & DVD

David Lynch’s The Elephant Man (1980) has been digitally restored in 4k by Criterion Collecton for new Blu-ray and DVD editions releasing on Sept. 29, 2020.

The new disc editions include archival interviews with David Lynch, producers Mel Brooks and Jonathan Sanger, and production staff, a 2001 documentary about the film, and a special booklet among other extras (see details below).

“Shot in gorgeous black and white and boasting a stellar supporting cast that includes Anne Bancroft, John Gielgud, and Wendy Hiller, The Elephant Man was nominated for eight Academy Awards, cementing Lynch’s reputation as one of American cinema’s most visionary talents.”

The Elephant Man ($27.99 Blu-ray | $27.46 DVD) is available to order from Amazon.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration

Archival interviews with Lynch, actor John Hurt, producers Mel Brooks and Jonathan Sanger, director of photography Freddie Francis, stills photographer Frank Connor, and makeup artist Christopher Tucker

Audio recording from 1981 of an interview and Q&A with Lynch at the American Film Institute

The Terrible Elephant Man Revealed, a 2001 documentary about the film

Trailer and radio spots

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: A booklet featuring excerpts from an interview with Lynch from the 2005 edition of filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch, and an 1886 letter to the editor of the London Times concerning Joseph Merrick, the “elephant man,” by Francis Culling Carr Gomm, chairman of the London Hospital at the time

