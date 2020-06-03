Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two releasing on Blu-ray & DVD

The second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will release to Blu-ray & DVD on August 4, 2020. The Amazon Prime Original Series consists of 8 episodes that premiered in October, 2019. The disc releases anticipate the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan expected to launch sometime this year.

On Blu-ray Disc, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – Season Two is priced $29.99 (Blu-ray) and $22.99 (DVD).