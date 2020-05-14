‘Wonder Woman’ TV series restored for Blu-ray collection

All 59 episodes from the classic 70s TV series Wonder Woman have been restored for release on 1080p Blu-ray.

The 10-disc collection from DC/Warner Bros. spans 49 hours and includes the original pilot movie (with commentary from Lynda Carter and Producer Douglas S. Cramer), three featurettes, and commentary from Lynda Carter on season three episodes.

The episodes are presented in high-definition 1080p (although bonus features may not be in HD), and audio is provided in Dolby Digital 1.0 with subtitles in English SDH.

Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection arrives on July 28, 2020. Order on Amazon

Special Features