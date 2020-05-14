Universal Offers Huge Discounts on Digital Movies

Universal Pictures is offering huge discounts on digital movies through their Digital Movie Deals website. There are almost 90 titles on sale, some with savings of over 50% off the list price.

What’s nice about purchasing directly from Universal is that the studio is a Movies Anywhere partner. That means movies you purchase will be viewable on other platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and FandangoNow (see a list of Movies Anywhere partners here).

Among the movies on sale are hits like Minions and The Mummy priced $7.99 each (List: $14.99), and King Kong and Ma for $9.99 each (List: $19.99). Other movies like Little Fockers and The Bourne Identity are selling for only $4.99 each.

They’ve also got the Jurassic World Collection discounted to $24.99 from $34.99 (which includes all five Jurassic Park movies).

Hmm. Maybe it’s time to grab Jaws 2 for $4.99 just to get stoked for the release of Jaws to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Jump over to Universal’s Digital Movie Deals website to see more.