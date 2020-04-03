HBO opens access to almost 40 Shows Streaming Free

HBO has made available almost 40 shows for free during the #stayathome period as America tries to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The shows, including hits such as The Sopranos, The Wire, and Veep are streaming free on HBO Now and HBO Go.

HBO Now is a subscription-based OTT service that usually costs $14.99 per month. HBO Go is an extension of the traditional cable-subscription that allows viewing of the network on internet-based devices.

Other shows available during the limited time preview include True Blood, Barry, Succession, and Ballers.

The free programming from HBO amounts to almost 500 hours of viewing. Jump over to HBONow to check it out.