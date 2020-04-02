You Can Now Buy/Rent Prime Videos on Apple iOS

As of April 1st, Apple iOS device users can purchase video content from Amazon’s Prime Video app. The app’s last update, according to the app history, was one week ago to Version 8.2.

Amazon doesn’t mention anything about the new feature in the app description, but sure enough, after downloading the new version you can purchase directly from the app.

Previously, as shown in the screenshot below, iPhone users would have to purchase titles outside of the app.

Apple has also waved its 30% app store fee for media purchases made through the Amazon app. According to an Apple spokesperson, “Apple has an established program for premium entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits.”

One of those benefits includes integration with Apple TV app, support for AirPlay 2, tvOS apps and more. Other “premium” entertainment apps Apple mentioned include Altice One and Canal+.

The removed 30% commission (which reduces to 15% after the first year) holds true for Prime Video customers in the US, UK, and Germany.