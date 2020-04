A free preview of EPIX is happening right now on DirecTV. The preview started today, April 3rd and runs through April 16th, 2020.

Popular movies on EPIX right now include Rocketman, Child’s Play, The Avengers, and The Hustle. EPIX is also playing quite a few James Bond franchise titled such as License To Kill, Goldeneye, and Die Another Day.

EPIX can be found on DirecTV channels 558-560 (558-559 in HD).

Verizon FiOS is also offering a free preview of EPIX through April 30th, 2020.